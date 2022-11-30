Law firm withdraws from representing Jho Low’s mother in 1MDB suit

KUALA LUMPUR: A law firm today withdrew itself from representing the mother of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, in the US$3.7837 billion suit filed by 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

A lawyer of Skrine & Co, which is representing 1MDB, said High Court judge Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz allowed the application by Valen, Oh & Partners to withdraw itself as the lawyer representing Puan Sri Goh Gaik Ewe.

“Case management has been fixed for Dec 21 this year,” said the lawyer when contacted after online proceedings today, which was also attended by lawyer Oh Choong Ghee, from the firm which discharged itself.

Last July, Justice Hayatul Akmal also allowed Valen, Oh & Partners to withdraw itself from representing Jho Low and his father, Tan Sri Larry Low Hock Peng, who is also a defendant in the case.

On May 7, 2021, 1MDB and its four subsidiaries - 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited; 1MDB Energy Limited; 1MDB Energy (Langat) Limited and Global Diversified Investment Company Limited, formerly known as 1MDB Global Investments Limited - filed the suit against Jho Low, his parents, elder sister May Lin, younger brother Taek Szen and Jho Low’s business associate Eric Tan Kim Loong.

Based on the writ of summons, 1MDB is claiming US$661 million from Jho Low; US$41 million, US$397 million, US$608 million and US$1.9 billion each from Jho Low and Tan; and US$325 million from Jho Low and his father.

1MDB Global Investments Limited is claiming US$630 million from Hock Peng, Jho Low and Tan, and US$2 million from Taek Szen, Jho Low and Tan.

The plaintiffs are also seeking US$3.5 million from May Lin and Jho Low and US$1.695 million from Goh, Jho Low and Tan over the purchase of jewellery and secret profits, in addition to US$25.5 million from Jho Low, Tan, Hock Peng and Taek Szen.-Bernama