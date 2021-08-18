Lewandowski double as Bayern win Super Cup

DORTMUND: Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to win the German Super Cup on Tuesday, continuing a superb run of form that saw him score 41 goals last season in the Bundesliga.

Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer pulled off two great saves to deny Marco Reus and Erling Haaland before Lewandowski struck, arriving late to meet Serge Gnabry’s cross with a powerful header that flew into the net in the 41st minute.

Lewandowski set the single-season league scoring record on the final day of last season to break a 49-year-old mark held by Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller, who died on Sunday aged 75.

Thomas Muller added a second four minutes after the break as Alphonso Davies broke down the left before squaring the ball into the box. Lewandowski got the slightest of touches to steer the ball into the path of Muller, who slammed it home.

Haaland had a goal ruled out for offside in the 53rd minute before Reus managed to reduce the deficit in the 64th with a stunning curled effort.

Dortmund’s hopes of a comeback were snuffed out when Lewandowski pounced on an error by Manuel Akanji and fired a low drive into the bottom corner to make it 3-1 in the 74th minute as Bayern secured their first trophy of the season. – Reuters