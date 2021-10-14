LGE: Why Opposition lawmakers such as Labuan MP charged?

PETALING JAYA: DAP today said Opposition lawmakers such as Warisan MP for Labuan Datuk Rozman Isli(pix) are charged but not pro-government lawmakers who switched their support from the Opposition to the government or the prime minister.

Its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng wants the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to explain this.

Rozman today pleaded not guilty to one count of graft linked to his time as Labuan Port Authority (LPA) deputy chairperson three years ago.

“The chief commissioner (Datuk Seri) Azam Baki said the MACC had opened 687 investigation papers between January and August this year, including 149 investigation papers in the ‘high-profile, public interest and sensitive’ category, while 538 were in the ordinary category,” Lim said in a statement today.

“However, MACC and the Attorney-General’s Chambers have consistently and selectively charged only those opposed to the government or the Prime Minister.”

Lim said this lends weight to Pakatan HarapanPresidential Council’s assertion that MACC has been weaponised as a political tool to threaten and intimidate opposition lawmakers to induce them to support the government, especially when they have a tenuous and unstable Parliamentary majority.

Under the Perikatan Nasional government, MACC is no longer seen to be an impartial, independent and professional organisation battling corruption at the highest levels, without fear or favour, he added.

The Bagan MP said MACC must come clean on cases of political corruption involving party hopping by MPs subjected to inducements or intimidation, “where MACC investigations fizzled out after they jumped to support the government, where no action was taken by MACC”.