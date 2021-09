GEORGE TOWN: DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng today lauded the appointment of Bukit Mertajam Member of Parliament (MP) Steven Sim(pix) by the Ministry of Health as Penang's Covid-19 coordinator to the federal government.

Lim who is former Penang Chief Minister said the appointment of Steven Sim was necessary to find a joint collaborative effort to break the rise in Covid-19 infections that caused Penang to record its highest infections, deaths, intensive care unit (ICU) bed occupancy and ventilator utilisation per capita in Malaysia.

He said following the appointment, Steven will always receive a follow-up from the Health Minister.

“I wish to commend both the Health Minister and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow for realising the gravity of the Covid-19 situation in Penang and accepting my suggestion to break this logjam by appointing Steven as the Covid-19 Coordinator that can allow us to jointly win this battle against Covid-19 together,“ he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced the bipartisan measure to appoint Sim as Penang's Covid-19 coordinator to cope with Covid-19 cases in the state.-Bernama