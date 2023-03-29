  1. Home

Lionel Messi scores 100th Argentina goal

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the friendly football match between Argentina and Curacao at the Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero, in northern Argentina, on March 28, 2023/AFPPix

SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO: Argentina captain Lionel Messi on Tuesday scored his 100th international goal for the reigning world champions in a low-key friendly against Curacao.

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi opened the scoring in the friendly against the Caribbean island minnows on 20 minutes in Santiago del Estero.

The 35-year-old soon added another just after the half hour mark to make it 3-0, and then completed his hat-trick on 37 minutes with the fifth of a one-sided first half.

Nicolas Gonzalez and Enzo Fernandez also got their names on the scoresheet. -AFP