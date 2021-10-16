Local authorities in Johor to facilitate those affected by Covid-19 to apply for business licence

JOHOR BAHRU: Local government authorities should make the process of applying for business licence easy, especially to those who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad(pix).

He said bureaucratic red-tapes should be reduced and problems should be resolved immediately.

“If someone wants to open a food shop, don’t let the person wait for months to get the license. If possible, make it easier. If they want to carry out their business anywhere, allow them.

“Find a way to reduce the hassle and bureaucracy in a situation where the people are facing hardship, ” he said in a statement today.

Hasni said the pandemic also affected the state government's revenue and this impeded efforts to help the people through initiatives, like providing exemption on rental payments for state government-owned business premises.

He hoped that non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the state would continue to play their role in helping the people.