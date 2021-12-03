Lorry driver expressed desire to change job, says wife

IPOH: The last conversation vegetable lorry driver Muhammad Hafiz Hamdi, 31 had with his wife before he was found buried alive in a landslide along Jalan Simpang Pulai - Cameron Highlands yesterday afternoon was about him wanting to change job.

The late Hafiz told his wife the reason he wanted to change job was that he was constantly exhausted each time after work.

Apart from the conversation about leaving his job, Nor Shahida Saidin, also 31, said her late husband also talked about her sister-in-law's wedding.

According to her, Hafiz had been travelling back and forth from their home in Tanjung Piandang, Kerian to Cameron Highlands to collect vegetables every day.

“My late husband told me he wanted to change from driving a lorry to driving a trailer. This was because of late, he had been complaining of body aches and not being able to spend enough time with his family because of the long hours,” she said.

The mother of two said this when met by reporters at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital Forensic Department here today.

It was reported that the late Hafiz was among two persons killed in the landslide. The other victim is a Toyota Alphard driver Tan Chee Heng, 36.

Nor Shahida, the mother of two-year-old Nurhannan Fitrysha and seven-month-old baby Muhammad Hafiy Fahri, said she was informed about the incident by her late husband's employer and she did not expect that at dawn yesterday was the last time she saw her husband alive.

“And as usual, there were no farewell messages. I shook his hands and he kissed his babies goodbye before leaving for work,” she said holding back tears.

She said he also discussed his sister's wedding preparation which is scheduled for the end of the month. He had said he would pay for his sister's wedding.

Nor Shahida said her late husband will be buried at the Parit Tanjung Piandang Muslim cemetery in Parit Buntar this evening.

A post-mortem was also conducted on the other landslide victim Tan Chee Heng. Tan was travelling from Gua Musang to Penang. The late Tan's family refused to speak to reporters.

Both victims were found buried alive in their vehicles by the search and rescue team. Both victims were extricated eight hours after they were found and both were then taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital.-Bernama