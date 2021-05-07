Lorry driver fined RM2,000 for making false police report

KLANG: A lorry driver was slapped with the maximum RM2,000 fine, in default three months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for making a false police report.

Magistrate P. Sarulatha meted out the fine on Zulfadhli Rosli ,32, (pix, left) who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with making the false police report by claiming the windscreen of his car was smashed and some documents, as well as jewellery, comprising five bracelets, five rings, eight necklaces and two pairs of earring, as RM31,000 that were in the vehicle, missing.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Pandamaran police station near here last May 4.

Deputy public prosecutor Evangelin Simon Silvaraj prosecuted, while lawyer Mohd Norazihan Adnan represented Zulfadhli.-Bernama