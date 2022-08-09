Low-cost flat residents up in arms over failure to fix lifts

PETALING JAYA: Months after the Housing and Local Government Ministry announced a RM10 million allocation for elevator maintenance at the Kempas Permai low-cost flats in Johor Baru, some 4,000 residents have slammed the ministry as the problem has not been resolved.

Some residents complained of having to take the stairs in their apartment building, which has 17 floors, because none of the elevators in Block B were working.

Block B resident Ibrahim Ismail said the block has three elevators, including one that was newly installed.

“However, none of the elevators are operating and residents on the 17th floor have to walk up all the way.”

The situation worsens during rush hour when residents take their children to school and leave for work in the morning and return later in the afternoon or evening.

Another resident from the Seri Perak flats in Sentul, Farah Roslan, said she has also experienced faulty elevators at her building.

She lives on the 15th floor and has five young children.

“My husband and I have to leave home at 6.30am with all five children to make sure we make it to school and work on time,” she said, adding that the number of things needed to be carried up and down the flights of stairs was also too much for children to handle.

“My children often (dread it) when we reach the apartment building because they know they will have to go up to the 15th floor carrying their school books and sometimes, groceries with them.

“I have to carry my baby and my husband takes turns carrying our toddler with my eldest daughter, who is only 12 years old,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Kempas Permai management body said he is aware of the problems with the lifts, adding that the responsibility for maintenance of the elevators was under the contracting company appointed by the ministry and not the management body.

“Although it is beyond our responsibility, we also contacted the appointed contractor and were assured that the (lifts) would be repaired as soon as possible.

“We understand that a new lift will be provided for the residents,” he said when contacted.

The problem with the elevators at Kempas Permai is not an isolated case. Several others have been reported in the past few months, including at the Batu Muda flats in Kuala Lumpur, Seri Sena flats in Perlis, Padang Hiliran flats in Kuala Terengganu and Kerinchi flats in Lembah Pantai.

In February, the ministry approved RM10 million for maintenance works involving 21 elevators at Kempas Permai. Its minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican announced the matter when he met residents.

“In addition, allocations have also been made to paint and repair old and damaged pipes. Under the Liveable Malaysia agenda, I want (flats) to always be seen as fresh and cheerful. In the future, (flats) will also be equipped with fibre optics for internet connectivity, last-mile connectivity and other basic facilities,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Reezal added that such flats have been a government social housing initiative since 2002 under the Barisan Nasional administration, especially for the B40 group.

“After 14 years, Kempas Permai, which has seven 17-floor blocks with 2,252 units in total, needs a little touching up to further improve its habitability,” he said.