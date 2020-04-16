Low water supply may hamper fight to curb spread of virus

GEORGE TOWN: Demand for treated water has risen significantly since the movement restriction order (MCO) was imposed but supply has dropped drastically due to a prolonged drought.

There are fears the current situation could hamper the fight to curb the spread of Covid-19. In addition, farm produce may also be affected.

The authorities are already considering options such as cloud-seeding to raise water levels at dams, Penang Water Holdings Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa (pix) said yesterday.

Jaseni, who earlier blamed the phenomenon on climate change, said cloud-seeding would be considered for Kedah and Penang to ensure there is sufficient supply to meet the increasing demand.

The water levels at six key dams in Penang and Kedah are now at abnormally low levels, Jaseni said.

A check on Monday showed that the worst affected is the Muda Dam in Kedah, having only 4.4% of its full capacity.

At 68.3%, the amount available at the Mengkuang Dam in Penang remains the only dam with supply exceeding 50% of capacity.

To make matters worse, the level at Sungai Muda has dropped to 1.29m, which is below the critical level of 1.5m.

The normal level at Sungai Muda is above 2m.

The Muda Dam and Beris Dam in Kedah were built to channel water into Sungai Muda, the primary raw water resource for Penang and southern Kedah, during the dry season.

According to the Meteorological Services Department, the region is in the inter-monsoon season when rain is expected.

Jaseni said more water is needed as people are forced to stay home during the MCO.

