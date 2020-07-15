LRA SSP3 upgrading work completed, water supply registration begins today

KUALA LUMPUR: The restoration of water supply to areas affected by the work to replace and upgrade the critical assets at Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant Phase 3 (LRA SSP3) has begun at 9 am today and will continue until 5 pm on Friday.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement said it has reactivated the LRA SPP3 system after the upgrading work at the treatment plant was completed at 11 pm yesterday.

“Currently, Air Selangor water tankers are providing assistance to critical premises such as hospitals and dialysis centres.

“Air Selangor has also placed 82 static water tanks at schools in preparation of the reopening of schools, and also at health clinics and dialysis centres,” said the statement.

The public may refer to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Air Selangor mobile app, and website at www.airselangor.com for the latest updates on the water supply status. -Bernama