KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) will provide appropriate aid to all the passengers involved in the collision of two of its light rail transit (LRT) trains in the tunnel between the Kampung Baru and KLCC stations last night.

Prasarana Group Chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (pix) said a total of 213 passengers were involved in the incident, 64 were rushed to hospitals with six currently in critical condition and three requiring respiratory support.

“Prasarana will give special aid of RM1,000 each to the 213 passengers irrespective of their condition whether serious or not serious.

“Other than that, we will also provide special assistance to 64 passengers who were admitted to hospitals, including their costs of medication and treatment until they are fully recovered. InsyaAllah we’ll give them medical support. They will also get financial assistance but the amount will depend on individual cases,” he told a press conference here today after visiting the location of the incident.

It was reported that the 8.45 pm collision of the two trains had caused severe injuries to 47 passengers, while 166 escaped with minor injuries.

Tajuddin said Prasarana would also provide livelihood assistance to the victims who lost their income as a result of the incident until they could return to work as usual.

Meanwhile, he also gave assurance that the company’s train service will run as usual using unaffected trains while the two trains involved were being repaired.

At the same time, he said they will also improve their standard operating procedures (SOP).

“We (Prasarana) are deeply saddened. This is a tragedy, an incident beyond our control. We are also ready to accept responsibility and apologise for what happened, but we’ll try our best to take care of everything, what is needed to the passengers and the public,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prasarana in a statement said that the company has launched a special channel at 014-7371330 and email recovery2021@prasarana.com.my and asked the passengers involved to contact Prasarana as soon as possible so that the payment of the special assistance can be expedited.

At the same time, the company also gave assurance to give full cooperation to the special task force led by the Transport Ministry secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak and his team to investigate the case.

“Prasarana will also cooperate with the Royal Malaysia Police in their investigation into the case under Section 201 of the Land Transport Act 2010,” the statement said.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the ministry will set up a special task force to investigate the cause of the crash and expected the result of the investigation to be presented to the ministry in two weeks’ time.

Wee, who described the collision as serious, said that this was the first such incident involving the LRT trains throughout its 23-year of operation in the country.-Bernama