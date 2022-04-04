Lucky duo win record-breaking RM97.75 mln Toto Jackpot

PETALING JAYA: Two lucky winners from Penang and Johor made history when they won the record-breaking RM97.75 million Supreme Toto 6/58 Jackpot -- the largest ever -- on March 30.

The 41-year-old Penangite who took home the larger portion of RM95,036,321.25 and an additional bonus of RM173,152.00 said he had sleepless nights since realising his win.

A machinery supplier, he said he only started playing Supreme Toto 6/58 when the jackpot hit RM70 million.

“Because of the social media hype, all of my friends were talking about it, so I thought I should also try my luck.

“I bet on System 10 with a combination of numbers inspired by the ages and birth dates of my family members. I would change some of the number combinations after a few draws.

“My set of lucky numbers – 5, 12, 20, 22, 29 & 41 was what I had bet on for the last few draws before winning,” he said.

The winner said when he found out that he won the jackpot, he and his wife were both in disbelief.

“We had to literally slap each other to make sure we were not dreaming,” he said, adding that he was still in shock that he is now a multi-millionaire.

The winner said he wanted to use the winnings to pay off some debts and donate to charity. Only later will be consider how to use his newfound wealth.

Another lucky winner from Selangor, who partially won the jackpot through EZ-Bet System 15, walked away with RM2,715,322.65 and an additional bonus of RM12,289.20.

The second largest jackpot in Malaysia was also won by a Penangite who struck the RM69.6 million Grand Toto 6/63 jackpot on 13 September 2017.