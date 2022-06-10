M’sia jump up two rungs in FIFA ranking to 146th in the world

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia jumped up two rungs in the FIFA rankings to occupy 146th spot in the world following the good performance of the Harimau Malaya (national squad) of late.

Based on the latest update on the FIFA website, the squad coached by Kim Pan Gon managed to collect 1062.32 points to rise up from the 148th position that they occupied since Aug 25.

The positive development follows Malaysia’s success in emerging as runners-up in the 2022 Thai King’s Cup, last month.

The Harimau Malaya opened their campaign in the tournament in Chiang Mai by defeating Thailand 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 tie, before succumbing to a 0-3 defeat to Tajikistan in the final on penalties after a goalless draw.

Meanwhile, five-time World Cup champions Brazil remain at the top of the world followed by Belgium, Argentina, France and England in fifth place.-Bernama