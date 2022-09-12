M’sia, Qatar enhance scientific cooperation in the fight against corruption

DOHA: Malaysia and Qatar will enhance scientific and practical cooperation in the fight against corruption and share experiences in enhancing transparency and integrity namely in the private sector of both countries.

President of Qatar’s Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA) Hamad bin Nasser Al Misnad expressed this during a meeting with Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) delegation led by its Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki at his office here Sunday.

“ACTA welcomes all forms of cooperation with the MACC to introduce a successful Qatari experience in preventing and combating corruption, in addition to exchanging experiences to contribute to enhancing integrity and transparency, to serve the interests of both sides,” he was quoted as saying by Qatar News Agency during his meeting with Azam, who is in Qatar to review the oil rich state experience in the field of anti-corruption and digital government.

During the meeting, both parties reviewed the efforts of the two sides in the areas of promoting integrity and combating corruption, taking into account the similarity in competencies of ACTA and MACC in fields of prevention, training and promoting integrity in the private sector.

Hamad also praised the efforts of MACC to achieve leadership in relevant international indicators, as well as its tireless efforts to enhance integrity and transparency in the international community, besides organising training courses, with the support of the Malaysian government.

“The Malaysian delegation was briefed about the Qatari experience in combating corruption, and the two sides will work to enhance scientific and practical cooperation in this regard,” he added.

Meanwhile Azam said Malaysia had hosted the ceremony honouring the winners of the Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani International Excellence Award on Anti-Corruprion in its third edition in 2018, where Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al-Thani and former Malaysian prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad jointly inaugurated the anti-corruption stainless steel monument at Dataran Putra in Putrajaya.

The monument, which appears in the form of a steel hand, symbolises that all countries of the world are joining hands in the fight against corruption.

During the meeting, Qatar’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology showed a presentation to MACC on digital transformation and digital government in the State of Qatar, which aims to upgrade the level of governmental services to individuals and companies, besides raising the efficiency of government administrative processes, increasing the level of transparency and openness of the government to the public.-Bernama