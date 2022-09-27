M’sia urges steadfast efforts towards nuclear disarmament

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has urged steadfast efforts towards nuclear disarmament, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) said.

Attending the high-level meeting to commemorate the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons at the United Nations on Monday, Saifuddin said global community remains hostage to these weapon of mass destructions (WMDs) due to the unconscionable actions of a few.

He said Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) is broadly regarded as the cornerstone of the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime.

However, he added that the failure of the Tenth NPT Review Conference to adopt a substantive outcome document is a stark reminder of the need to revitalise efforts toward nuclear disarmament, as it is crucial to ensure the NPT remains relevant and that its integrity and credibility are preserved.

“The continued qualitative improvement as well as the increase in nuclear arsenals exacerbate tensions, create instability and pose existential threats to humanity.

“Despite many challenges in our global security environment, we must remain steadfast and resolute in our efforts towards a world free from the scourge of nuclear weapons,” he said in his in a posting in his Facebook.

Malaysia welcomes the convening of the First Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

Saifuddin said as the Co-Chair of the informal working group on universalisation of the TPNW, Malaysia called on all states not already party to join the Treaty.-Bernama