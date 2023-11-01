MACC nabs two over false claims worth RM20.3m

ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday detained two men to facilitate investigations into false claims totalling RM20.3 million in connection with incentive payments for livestock projects in 2015.

According to a source, the first suspect, a 51-year-old company director, was detained at the Kedah MACC office at about 1 pm when he turned up to give his statement.

The other suspect who is the owner of a separate company was nabbed at the Simpang Ringgam rest and service area, Johor at 3 pm.

“The arrests were made following information that several companies were believed to have submitted false claims related to incentive payments for the Dairy Cattle Farming Project under the Entry Point Project 13-Dairy Cluster programme of the Economic Transformation Plan worth RM20.3 million, to the Department of Veterinary Services in 2015,” according to the source.

The remand application for the two individuals will be made tomorrow to assist in the investigation under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Meanwhile, Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap, when contacted confirmed the arrests.-Bernama