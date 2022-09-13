MACC remand two former Umno division leaders

GEORGE TOWN: Two former Umno division leaders who are also directors of a foundation, were today remanded by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Agency (MACC) for allegedly withdrawing RM600,364.87 from divisional funds for personal use in 2018.

The remand order to detain the duo for a week was issued by magistrate Rosnee Mohd Radzuan from the Penang Magistrate court.

According to the MACC source, the duo, aged 49 and 73, were detained by the Penang MACC yesterday after receiving reports that the duo, the former secretary and treasurer of the Umno division had misused their position to embezzle funds that belonged to the division.

The two individuals who were represented by Norhisham Shaidi, had in 2018, allegedly used their positions to illegally withdraw funds that belonged to the division for personal use as well as to a company that belonged to them.

The case is being investigated under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act 2009.-Bernama