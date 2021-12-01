MAF has blocked al cybersecurity threats so far

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has successfully blocked all cybersecurity threats so far, said Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz(pix).

He said the cyberthreats did not critically affect the organisation's cybersecurity posture.

“The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has also ensured that there has been no leakage of information so far,“ he said when responding to the motion raised by Sivakumar Varatharaju Naidu (PH-Batu Gajah) at the Special Chamber session in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Sivakumar submitted the motion on the MINDEF's cybersecurity including the ministry's strategy in the event of a cyberthreat, measures to strengthen the MAF communications monitoring and defence network and to protect the country's strategic defence communications network.

Ikmal Hisham said the pattern of cyberattacks faced by the MAF was generally similar to the development of cyber threats globally, adding that the cyberthreat landscape includes intelligence or espionage activities, crime and ‘hacktivism’ involving hackers.

“The Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) category for intelligence purposes is the main threat and is always given attention,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ikmal Hisham said the ministry was committed to working on improving the level of cybersecurity through several strategic frameworks including the establishment of the Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Division (BSEP).

BSEP, he said, serves to empower and strengthen the functions of the Cyber Defence Operations Centre (CDOC).

The division is fully responsible for all cyber and electromagnetic-related activities that include communication security and cybersecurity.

“It will also enhance the existing capabilities of the CDOC with the acquisition of cyber defence capabilities, continuous training for relevant MAF personnel and increased human resource expertise in the field of cyber defence,“ he added.-Bernama