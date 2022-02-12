MAF needs bigger budget to raise national defence capability

KOTA KINABALU: Chief of Navy Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany hopes the new government will consider streamlining the budget of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in stages from 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) so that the defence capability could be adapted to the current security scenario.

He said without the appropriate allocation, it could affect the ability to maintain a high level of preparedness against threats, especially those affecting national security.

“The Royal Malaysia Navy (RMN) is now facing challenges in operating obsolete assets and a constrained defence budget would not only affect the preparedness and capability of RMN but could also indirectly risk the safety of RMN personnel in carrying out their duties,” he said.

He was speaking at the pinning of Submarine Expertise Insignia at the submarine command headquarters in Sepanggar RMN Base, here today.

Commenting further, Mohd Reza said to ensure RMN is capable of giving the best response to threats and to implement the entrusted responsibilities efficiently, there is a need to continue increasing the assets based on the 15 to 5 plan drafted by RMN before this.

“They are the littoral combat ships (LCS) and the second batch of littoral mission ships (LMS) and as for the submarine fleet, RMN is aware of the need to increase the total number of submarines to four to complete and optimise the cycle of submarine operation.

“The global and regional security landscape is getting more uncertain and needs the serious attention of the government in preserving the sovereignty and security of Malaysia maritime zone which contributes 40 per cent of the country's revenue,” he added.

Nonetheless, he said in whatever condition, RMN is focused in its mission to defend national maritime sovereignty and interests apart from remaining committed to being competitive in line with the current development in technology.

At the ceremony, 30 trainees comprising 11 officers and 19 personnel of other ranks from various branches received the submarine expertise insignia.-Bernama