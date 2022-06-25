MAFI expects encouraging response at MAHA 2022

MELAKA: The Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Expo (MAHA) 2022 in Selangor which will begin on Aug 4 is expected to receive encouraging response from the public, said Agriculture and Food Industries Deputy Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah(pix).

He said this was because after a four-year absence due to several factors including the Covid-19 pandemic, people would be excited to visit the expo.

“As such, I think the event will get a good response,“ he told reporters after officiating the direct sales programme from southern region farms here today.

Also present were state Rural Development, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman and Melaka Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) director Hairudin Yunos.

According to Ahmad, MAHA 2022 which will be held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park, Sedang, until Aug 14, will be participated by about 250 entrepreneurs from the crop production, fishery and livestock sectors nationwide.

He said the expo aimed to attract 100,000 visitors every day with a sales revenue target of more than RM250 million.-Bernama