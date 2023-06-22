MagnumCares sponsors medical equipment and groceries for special needs children

KUALA LUMPUR: MagnumCares, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Magnum Group has helped in sponsoring vital medical equipment and essential daily groceries to Persatuan Insan Istimewa Cheras, a non-profit organisation (NGO) that is dedicated to providing care and support for children with special needs.

Executive vice president – group chief commercial officer of Magnum Datuk Chan Chee Fai led the MagnumCares team during their visit to the home to present the sponsored items of a Karma Reclining Wheelchair, and a range of essential daily groceries.

MagnumCares is committed to making a positive impact on the communities in which it operates, focusing on fostering long-term relationships with charitable organisations and supporting initiatives that drive meaningful change.

This sponsorship of medical equipment and daily groceries to Persatuan Insan Istimewa Cheras, Selangor aligns perfectly with MagnumCares’ mission to contribute to the well-being and development of our society.

The home endeavors to create a safe and nurturing environment for children with special needs to unleash their full potential and live fulfilling lives. With this sponsorship, MagnumCares aims to enhance the quality of life for these special children, helping the home towards providing professional care and support for 43 children with various degrees of disabilities.

The Karma Reclining Wheelchair is a vital piece of medical equipment that will greatly benefit the children in the home. This wheelchair provides comfort, mobility, and flexibility, allowing the children to move around with ease and independence, empowering them to participate fully in everyday activities to foster their overall wellbeing.

In addition to the wheelchair, MagnumCares’ sponsorship includes a range of daily groceries, such as detergent and cleaning aids, milk powder, biscuits, instant noodles, cooking oil, rice, and other daily necessities.

These essential supplies will help meet the daily needs of the home, ensuring that the children are provided with nutritious meals, while also maintaining a clean and hygienic living environment.

“By supporting the home with this sponsorship, MagnumCares seeks to alleviate the financial burden on Persatuan Insan Istimewa Cheras, Selangor, allowing them to allocate their resources towards enhancing their care and rehabilitation programmes for the children. MagnumCares remains committed towards driving positive change and creating a better future for all. Through initiatives like this sponsorship, we aim to make a lasting impact on the lives of those in need, supporting organisations that provide essential care and services to vulnerable communities,” said Chan..

Persatuan Insan Istimewa Cheras chairman, Lee Swee Mooi expressed her appreciation to Magnum stating: “I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to MagnumCares for this sponsorship. It is truly making a positive impact on the lives of these remarkable children. We are touched by your compassion and dedication towards creating a difference in the lives of these special kids. Your kindness and generosity will continue to resonate with them for years to come.”