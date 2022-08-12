‘Majestic ship’ send-off for departed souls

PETALING JAYA: A majestic dragon-shaped paper ship (Say Hong Chun) will be sending off departed souls at the Sian Chye Tong temple in Air Itam, Penang on Aug 20.

The ship will be burnt as a final send-off ritual for the departed, culminating in the seventh lunar month Cheow Thor celebration, which is being held at the temple until Aug 20.

The brainchild behind the paper ship construction is the temple’s youth section chairman, Loh Choon Teik.

He suggested that the boat’s frame be made of bamboo and cardboard, with the exterior fully covered with more than 6,000 pieces of folded Ong Seng Jee (joss papers with Buddhist scriptures imprinted on them).

It took a month for eight temple youth members to complete the 16-foot-long,

five-foot-wide and 16-foot-high dragon-shaped ship.

Joss paper was folded into various designs such as lotus leaves, roof tiles, dragon scales, and lotus flowers to make it more meaningful.

“We improvised the ship’s design, shape and structure by adding a dragon head and tail to make it appear more impressive, like an emperor’s ship,” Loh said.

He added the tradition of paper ship making existed for over 20 years.

“Initially, the paper ship was only eight feet long. With experience, dedication and interest, we managed to make it a more commendable paper ship over the years,” he said.

During the Cheow Thor celebration, paper tablets, containing names of the dead and the departed dates, will be placed in front of a decorated Amitabha Buddha altar for daily offerings and chanting.

The temple’s religious adviser, the Venerable Seck Chin Sooi, together with other monks and nuns, will conduct a special day-long chanting and prayers on Aug 20, and all the paper tablets will be placed in the Say Hong Chun and burnt.

“The Say Hong Chun is symbolic of the festival as it represents Amitabha Buddha’s effort to ferry the deceased to Buddha Pure Land for repentance and rebirth,” said Loh.

He added the celebration is very significant as it reminds descendants to be grateful and express their filial piety to ancestors and loved ones even in the afterlife.

A vegetarian buffet dinner will be served on Aug 20 at 7pm and all are invited. Those interested to participate in the Cheow Thor for their deceased family members can contact the temple at 04-8283296 or Linda at 010-3372747.