Make advance preparations for Aidiladha: Exco

SEREMBAN: Consumers are encouraged to make advance bookings for sacrificial rituals for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha, this July, said the state Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman, Datuk Bakri Sawir.

He said this was because the prices of meat were expected to increase between 15 and 20 per cent during the festive season due to higher demand.

“The estimated price of a cow is around RM5,000 to RM8,000. The increase in the price of beef, mutton and buffalo during the festive season is expected, so consumers need to spend wisely and avoid last-minute purchases,” he said when met at the Negeri Sembilan-level Aidilfitri Open House which was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, today.

Meanwhile, he said the planting of grain corn in Bukit Gemas would begin in August.

Media previously reported that Selangor through Mentri Besar Incorporated will lease out 160ha of land in Gemas, Tampin to the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) to grow grain corn at the National Feedlot Corporation (NFC) cattle breeding project site.

Meanwhile, State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman, S. Veerapan, said that until today, his party had not received any complaints from the public regarding the increase in chicken prices following the closure of a chicken production plant in Jasin, Melaka recently.

He said the price of a chicken remained at RM8.90, but it was found that chicken sectioning charge of 90 sen per kilogramme has been imposed on customers by traders.-Bernama