Malacca focuses on eco-tourism to attract visitors: Muhammad Jailani

ALOR GAJAH: Eco-tourism activities will be the fifth tourism thrust to boost the industry in Malacca after family, heritage, culinary and shopping, said the State Tourism, Heritage, and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis.

He said this was due to the many unexplored natural treasures in the state, thus allowing nature lovers to enjoy the beauty of nature.

He added the eco-tourism activity would be based on the glamping concept, or glamorous camping, which is fast gaining popularity.

“Glamping will not adversely affect the ecosystem and ecology of a place, thus ensuring nature lovers to enjoy their stay, “ he told reporters after officiating the Raptor Watch 2022 programme at the Tanjung Tuan recreational forest here today.

Muhammad Jailani said so far, two locations have been identified to implement the glamping concept, namely in Pulau Besar and Pulau Nangka.

Commenting on the migration of predatory birds, also known as raptors, Muhammad Jailani said some 8,000 bird species, namely the Oriental Honey-Buzzard, grey-faced buzzards, and Japanese Sparrowhawks have been seen crossing the Straits of Melaka over the past five days.

He said the raptor watch attracted between 300 and 400 visitors this year.

Raptors are birds that have hunter and predator characteristics such as light wings, sharp eyes, hooked beaks, and with large and sharp claws.

In winter in the northern hemisphere, when food resources in breeding areas decline, the raptors will migrate to the warmer south where food is more readily available. Among the birds of prey that often migrate to the Straits of Melaka in March every year are the Oriental honey buzzard, black baza, Japanese sparrowhawk, Chinese goshawk, brahminy kite and gray-faced buzzard. — Bernama