Malaysia concerned over military coup in Myanmar

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia views with serious concern the developments in Myanmar where a military coup was reported early Monday, with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (pix), President U Win Myint and other senior officials detained in the capital city of Naypyidaw.

In a statement today, Malaysia called on the Myanmar military and all relevant parties to give utmost priority to the maintenance of peace and security in the country, uphold the rule of law, and resolve any electoral discrepancies through established legal mechanisms and dialogue in a peaceful manner.

“Malaysia supports the continuation of discussions among Myanmar’s leaders to avoid adverse consequences to the people and state of Myanmar, especially during the current and difficult Covid-19 pandemic situation,“ the Foregn Ministry said.

International media reported that Myanmar’s powerful military had taken control of the country in a coup and declared a state of emergency for a year, followed by the detention of political leaders and other senior government officials on claims of alleged voting irregularities in the country’s election in November 2020.

The Foreign Ministry advised all Malaysians in Myanmar to remain calm, vigilant, and continue to adhere to the safety advisories of the local authorities.

For consular assistance and emergency matters, the Embassy of Malaysia in Yangon can be contacted at +95 9 772 220 230 or email embygn2021@gmail.com. — Bernama