Malaysia Cup: JDT downs PJ City to set up quarterfinal match against Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR: Two-time Malaysia Cup champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) advanced into the 2022 Malaysia Cup quarterfinals in style after beating Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC with a 6-0 aggregate at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium tonight.

With a 4-0 lead entering their second leg round of 16 match, JDT scored early in the fourth minute through Brazilian import Bergson da Silva from around 30 metres out.

Bergson then set Fernando Forestieri up to score in the 73rd minute, securing their quarterfinal match against Kelantan FC, who beat Sarawak United FC 2-1 on aggregate.

The Red Warriors went ahead in the 13th minute courtesy of Nurshamil Abd Ghani at Sultan Muhammad Ke-IV Stadium, Kota Bharu, before Sarawak United equalised through a Raja Imran Shah header in the 31st minute.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, but thanks to a one goal advantage in the first leg, Kelantan advanced to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, another quarterfinal match will be between Sabah FC and Kuching City FC.

Sabah advanced through a 3-2 aggregate win over UiTM FC, while Kuching City beat Penang FC 4-3 on aggregate.

At Likas Stadium, Sabah, who had a 2-1 lead from the first leg, scored through a penalty by Farhan Roslan in the 62nd minute but UiTM managed to equalise with Farez Aiman Marzuki scoring in injury time. The 1-1 draw meant that Sabah advanced into the quarterfinals.

The winner of the second-leg match between Kuching City and Penang was determined in extra time after a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes, with Wan Faiz Wan Sulaiman of Kuching City scoring the solitary goal of the match in the 118th minute.

Penang’s Lucas Silva had scored earlier in the 22nd minute only to see Alif Hassan equalise through a free kick in the 62nd minute.

The first leg of the quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on Nov 5/6 (Saturday/Sunday), with the return leg on Nov 11/12.-Bernama