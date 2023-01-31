Malaysia expresses concern over incidents in occupied East Jerusalem

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is deeply concerned over the rise of deadly incidents in the Palestine’s occupied East Jerusalem where lives have been lost and many others wounded.

The Malaysian Foreign ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement said as a matter of principle, Malaysia had always opposed to any hostile acts targeting civilians and strongly condemned the killing of civilians.

“The current violent tension in East Jerusalem is directly stemming from the prolonged Israeli illegal occupation and the Occupier’s apartheid policies, desecration of Al-Aqsa, as well as continued aggressions and provocations against Palestinians.

“The occupation must end to avoid vicious cycle of violence,“ read the statement.

The statement said that Malaysia calls for utmost restraint, stressing necessary steps must be taken to de-escalate the current tensions, with the Israeli regime to immediately halt further provocation and unilateral action in the interest of peace and security.

“Malaysia stands firm by its long-held position that the Palestinians deserve their own independent state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,“ it added.

In one of Jerusalem’s deadliest attacks in 15 years, a 21-year-old Palestinian opened fire on people as they came out of a synagogue after prayers on Friday.

The US strongly condemned the attack in East Jerusalem, in which seven people were killed.

A day later, Israeli police said a father and son were shot and wounded by a 13-year-old Palestinian boy in an ambush on the streets of East Jerusalem.

On Thursday, nine Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp. -Bernama