Malaysia, Germany look forward to collaborate in biodiversity, ecology, climate change: PM

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia looks forward to working together with Germany in biodiversity, ecology and climate change, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is on a three-day state visit to Malaysia starting yesterday, had shown interest in the collaborations in these areas and hoped the undertakings would be able to bring more investors to the country.

“We can begin this cooperation by focusing first on the energy sector and waste management,” he said in a joint press conference with Steinmeier at Perdana Putra here today.

Anwar also hoped that Steinmeier's visit to Kuching, Sarawak tomorrow would provide opportunities for the latter to see how committed Malaysia is in protecting its rainforest.

“In the environment (nature) that he will be in, he will hopefully see how much Malaysia is committed to protecting the rainforest. He will also be able to exchange views with experts in Sarawak,” he said.

Steinmeier is scheduled to visit Kuching Wetlands National Park and Semenggoh Wildlife Centre tomorrow before returning to Berlin the same day.

Meanwhile, Steinmeier hopes that Malaysia and Germany would intensify the bilateral relationship and share commitment in combating climate change. -Bernama