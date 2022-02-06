Malaysia GP: 100% capacity possible - CEO

SEPANG: Sepang International Circuit (SIC) is eyeing a 100 per cent spectator capacity in the 2022 Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix (GP) from Oct 21-23 here.

However, its Chief Executive Officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif said the full capacity can only be reached once the country moves to the Covid-19 endemic stage by the time the race is hosted.

“When we go into the endemic phase the whole Covid-19 situation will become a normal thing.

“That needs to happen first...I think (what is) key now with the government is if they announce the endemic (phase) I would think 100 per cent capacity is possible,” he told reporters here.

Azhan said that they have already mooted the idea in a proposal to the government and also have few options in place should they be unable to do so.

He said Malaysia cannot afford to miss out the chance of hosting the race this year after the Covid-19 pandemic had forced the event to be cancelled for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021.

“Perhaps if they allow us to do at half capacity, then we have to recalculate whether it is doable or not...I think Malaysia cannot afford to miss out on this because all the other countries especially in Europe have already moved on from last year with or without fans,” he added.

Azhan said the status of the Malaysia GP will be known in the next two months as the government is still reviewing their application for hosting the race.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that Dorna Sports, the exclusive commercial and television rights holder for MotoGP, International Road Racing Teams Association (IRTA) as well as crews and riders were pleased with the way SIC conducted the Winter Test here.

“I am glad to know that it all went smoothly so far...those involved were happy with the service and hospitality offered and most importantly, they really missed SIC after two years of absence,” he said. — Bernama