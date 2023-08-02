Malaysia looking to explore next gen technology with the US

BORACAY (Philippines): Malaysia is interested in exploring emerging technology such as the next generation technology in 5G and broadcasting technology from the United States (US), said the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek.

During a courtesy call by the US delegation on the sidelines of the 3rd ASEAN Digital Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADGSOM) here today, Mohammad spoke about Malaysia’s plans on digital economy and encouraged more collaboration between the two countries.

He also spoke about cybersecurity, data protection and anti scamming programmes, emphasising that Malaysia was keen to explore these areas.

During the meeting, the US deputy assistant secretary for International Information and Communications Policy, Steve Lang, who led the US delegation, invited Malaysia to participate in a series of workshop - starting with Facilitating Cross-Border Data Flows in Southeast Asia.

Also present were KKD Undersecretary of International Division Mano Verabathran as well as US Foreign Affairs Officer, Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy Eng Gin Moe; Economic Officer, U.S Mission to ASEAN Henry Fung; and Economic Specialist, US Embassy Manila Mich Clutton. -Bernama