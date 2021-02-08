Malaysia named as 4th most expected M.I.C.E destination in 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s status as Asia’s preferred destination for business events has been recognised at the 13th China MICE Industry Golden Chair Awards, as the country was named as the Fourth Most Expected MICE Destination for 2020.

MICE is an acronym for the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions tourism segment.

In a statement today, the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) said the award marked the fifth consecutive year that Malaysia has won the title.

“This award is a strong testament of MyCEB’s strong performance and its branding efforts in promoting Malaysia as a preferred business events destination while highlighting Malaysia’s diverse offerings in terms of connectivity, state-of-the-art facilities, first-class infrastructures and great hospitality,“ said MyCEB chief executive officer Datuk Seri Abdul Khani Daud.

The Golden Chair Award was initiated and established in 2007 by the China MICE Magazine, a leading high-end tourism and conference and exhibition publication representing China.

It aimed to recognise teams and individuals who made outstanding contributions to China’s MICE industry and set pioneering examples for the development of China’s MICE industry.

“The year 2020 has been very challenging for Malaysia’s business events industry due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Nevertheless, MyCEB has worked closely with the Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (MACEOS) and Business Events Council Malaysia (BECM) to formulate MICE standard operating procedures endorsed by the Malaysian government,“ he said.

Abdul Khani said MyCEB has also launched the Meet in Malaysia campaign to further boost the business events industry and entice more international stakeholders. — Bernama