Malaysia receives one million doses Pfizer vaccine from US

SUBANG: Malaysia today received one million doses of Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine contributed by the United States (US) in support of the country’s National Covid-19 Immunisation Program (PICK) which is now in full swing.

The consignment was flown in by a cargo aircraft, TH 384, belonging to Raya Airways, which landed at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport here at 8.10 am.

Present at the airport to await the arrival of the aircraft were Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Khairy Jamaluddin, who is Science, Technology and Innovation Minister; Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and US Ambassador to Malaysia Brian McFeeters.

The aircraft, which left Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on July 2, departed from Singapore at about 7 am today before arriving here.

The vaccine supply is the second contribution from a foreign country. Last Thursday, Malaysia received one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca from the Japanese government.

Meanwhile, McFeeters said the vaccine contribution is a reflection of the partnership between between Malaysia and United States (US).

“We have a long solid partnership on public health issues...The US is committed to working with the Malaysian government to support its on going implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to increase vaccine coverage and achieve its target for recovery,” he said during a joint press conference with Khairy today.

The vaccine allocation to Malaysia is part of the Biden administration’s global strategy to share 80 million doses worldwide this summer.

At the same time, Khairy expressed Malaysia’s appreciation to the US government for the contribution.

He said Malaysia hoped to continue working with US and other countries to secure access for more vaccine. -Bernama