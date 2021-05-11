Malaysia records 3,973 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths tuesday (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia continued to record a high number of Covid-19 cases over the 24 hours up to noon today, with 3,973 cases that have taken the cumulative tally to 448,457.

Director-General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that during the same period, there were 2,848 cases of recovery from the disease, taking the cumulative tally to 408,236 and leaving 38,499 active cases.

He also said that 453 cases were in intensive care, with 244 of them intubated and that 22 more people have died, thus taking the death toll to 1,722.

The 22 people who died were Malaysians aged between 31 and 85, and a majority of them had chronic ailments, he told a press conference held jointly with Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, at the Prime Minister’s Office, here.

Meanwhile, in an official statement on the Covid-19 situation in the country, Dr Noor Hisham said 13 new clusters were detected over the 24-hour period, and they included four religious and three workplace clusters.

He named the religious clusters as the Jalan Haji Abdul Aziz Cluster in Selangor; Pauh Lima Cluster in Kelantan; Jalan Dato Setia Cluster in Johor and Dah Penghulu Cluster in Kedah, and the workplace clusters as the Jalan Utarid Lima Cluster and Jalan Sepuluh MIEL Industrial Area Cluster in Selangor and Jalan Serkam Cluster in Melaka and Johor.

The community clusters were the Bako Hilir Cluster in Sarawak, Banggol Gajah Mati Cluster in Kelantan and Dah Amanjaya 2 Cluster in Kedah which is regarded as a high-risk group, he said.

He also said that three educational clusters were detected, namely the Kota Warisan Cluster involving an Education Ministry educational institution; Jalan Lingkaran Ilmu Cluster in Johor involving an institution of higher learning and Jalan Mempelam Cluster in Selangor involving a private educational institution registered under the Education Ministry.

On the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 nationwide from tomorrow to June 7, Dr Noor Hisham said the Health Ministry was concerned about the impact on various sectors which would be forced to close but added that the government had to act in view of the acute Covid-19 situation in the country.

“With the daily number of cases hovering around 4,000, active cases at 38,499 and the death toll at 1,722, Malaysia is facing a continuation of the third wave of Covid-19 that could trigger a national crisis,” he said. — Bernama