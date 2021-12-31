Malaysia strongly condemns attacks on Jazan, Saudi Arabia

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia strongly condemned the projectile attacks by the Houthis on Jazan, Saudi Arabia on Dec 24 which has resulted in the loss of lives and injuries, as well as destruction to properties.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement Friday said Malaysia extended its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to those affected by the attacks.

“Malaysia rejects all forms of violence that destabilise peace and security in the region. The continuation of hostilities will be detrimental to maintaining peace and stability in the region,” the statement read.

Malaysia will continue to support efforts aimed at finding an amicable and peaceful solution to the conflict in Yemen, Wisma Putra said.

According to Saudi News Agency (SPA), two people were killed and seven injured, as a result of a Houthi projectile that hit the southern Saudi city of Jazan on Dec 24.-Bernama