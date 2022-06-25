Malaysia to participate in World Urban Forum in Poland

KATOWICE (POLAND): Malaysia will participate in the Eleventh Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF11) here starting tomorrow (June 26) until Thursday (June 30).

In a statement today, Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican(pix) said he will lead the Malaysian delegation in WUF11, themed ‘Transforming Our Cities, For A Better Urban Future’.

“I will also officiate at the launch of the Malaysia Pavilion and the soft launch of iDAM (The Malaysia Liveability Index) on June 27,” he said.

In WUF11, Reezal Merican is scheduled to deliver a speech on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Action session: Liveability as a Vehicle Towards Achieving Urban Sustainability.

WUF was established by the United Nations in 2001 to examine one of the most pressing issues facing the world today: rapid urbanisation and its impact on communities, cities, economies and climate change.

Over the past two decades, WUF has evolved into the premier global conference on sustainable urbanisation.

Organised and convened by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), WUF is one of the most inclusive international gatherings on urban issues.

It brings together representatives of national, regional and local governments, academics, business people, community leaders, urban planners and civil society representatives.

The first WUF took place in Nairobi, Kenya in 2002 and has since been held around the world every two years.-Bernama