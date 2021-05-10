Malaysia to temporarily suspend RGL travel bubble with Singapore - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia today announced it will temporarily suspend on its side the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) travel bubble with Singapore beginning May 13.

Director-General of Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the measure comes in the wake of Singapore having been listed as a country that has reported transmissions of SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern (VOC) in the community.

“It is based on reports released by the Singapore Health Ministry pertaining to the South African B.1.351 variant, United Kingdom B.1.1.7 variant, Brazilian B.1.1.28 variant and the Variant of Interest (VOI) from India, namely the B.1.617.1,” he said in a statement issued on the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia.

Dr Noor Hisham said that, as such, travellers from Singapore who wish to enter Malaysia for business have to use the One Stop Centre (OSC) set up by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

He also said that all travellers entering Malaysia from Singapore and travellers using the Periodic Communicating Arrangement (PCA) facility have to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine at the government-gazetted stations beginning May 13.

The travellers from Singapore are also required to adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) for all travellers from countries with SARS-CoV-2 VOC in the community, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Health Ministry will constantly update the list of countries with SARS-CoV-2 VOC transmissions in the community and make it public from time to time. — Bernama