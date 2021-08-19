Malaysian duo out of British open

KUALA LUMPUR: National squash players Ng Eain Yow and Rachel Arnold’s outing at the prestigious 2021 British Open in Hull, England ended in the third round late last night.

In the men’s event, Eain Yow went down to Colombian player Miguel Rodriguez, but not before putting up a good fight by winning the second and fourth sets to stretch the contest to the deciding game, the official website of the PSA World Tour reported.

The tie was finally over after 1 hour 41 minutes with Rodriguez winning 15-13, 11-13, 14-12, 8-11, 11-4 to move on to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Rachel, who is ranked 43rd in the world and the only Malaysian women’s representative left in the third round, had to concede to the superiority of Egyptian player Nadine Shahin, going down 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 in 45 minutes.

In the second round earlier, another Malaysian player, S. Sivasangari was shown the exit after losing 11-9, 2-11, 6-11, 8-11 to American sixth seed Amanda Sobhy.

“Mixed feelings for both rounds I played, but I guess that’s what sports make you feel, a mixture of emotions!

“Overall, I am happy with my performance this week and the mental grit to push through. Only thing I can do is keep learning from these experiences,” Sivasangari wrote on Twitter after concluding her journey in the tournament. – Bernama