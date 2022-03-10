Malaysian exhibitors seal RM124m export sales at Tokyo Game Show

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian exhibitors generated export sales of RM124.67 million at the recent Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2022 held at Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan, primarily for new games and titles publishing as well as co-development.

Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) led the participation of 10 Malaysian gaming and creative content companies at TGS, the largest gaming exhibition in Asia.

The event enabled Malaysian companies to promote digital content and showcase their expertise in various segments of game industry including new technology, 2D/3D & computer graphic animation and assets, as well as intellectual property.

In 2020, Malaysia’s total exports of content and media products amounted to RM6.65 billion, or 2.1% share of total ICT exports. Overall, ICT contributed 22.6% to total gross domestic product in 2020.

Reopened to the public after two years of hiatus, TGS – held from Sept 15 to 18 – attracted more than 138,000 visitors from. Over 600 Japanese and international exhibitors took part in the show. Matrade arranged business meetings and networking sessions for Malaysian exhibitors throughout the event,

Matrade Tokyo trade commissioner Niqman Rafaee Mohd Sahar said the Japanese industry players were impressed with Malaysian capabilities.

Japan ranks third largest market globally for games industry after China and the United States with a market size of US$22.1 billion (RM102.7 billion).

“Matrade’s participation in TGS is part of our strategies to boost Malaysia’s export of creative content as well as to position Malaysia, as the leading IP creator in Southeast Asia and the preferred outsourcing location for games and animation,” said Matrade director of electrical & electronic, ICT, machinery and equipment section Naim Abdul Rahman.