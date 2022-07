THE government will be subsidising around 54% for every litre of RON95 petrol sold over the next week, Malaysiakini reports.

This was based on the actual price of RON95, which was RM4.52 per litre, according to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“Malaysia holds RON95 petrol price at RM2.05 per litre to curb inflation. Market price for RON95 is RM4.52 per litre,“ he tweeted this morning.

The price of RON 95 has remained unchanged since Feb 27, 2021.