Man found dead in sports car

PETALING JAYA: A man was found dead yesterday inside a sports car parked along Jalan Sungai Besi in Kuala Lumpur.

According to the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department, they received a distress call at 6.03pm and subsequently deployed rescuers to the scene in two vehicles.

“Upon arrival at the scene, a McLaren was found parked outside an entertainment centre and there was a man in his early 30’s found unconscious. Firefighters responded by opening the car door with special tools,” it said.

Once the firefighters managed to force entry into the car, a medical team at the scene confirmed the victim had already passed away.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the man is a 28-year-old whose last known address is in Klang, Selangor.

A forensics team arrived at 8.49pm and found no signs of foul play.

The case is classified as sudden death.