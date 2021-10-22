Man held for assaulting mum for drug money

PETALING JAYA: To feed his drug addiction, he often battered his 73-year-old mother for cash.

Last Saturday, the 45-year-old addict, who is jobless and wanted money to pay for his next fix, assaulted his mother with a piece of wood, breaking her right wrist at their house in Pelangi Damansara.

The woman sought treatment for her injuries at University Malaya Medical Centre the same day.

Three days later, she decided not to put up with her son’s aggression and lodged a police report against him on Tuesday, and police acted swiftly.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid(pix) said just hours after receiving the report, a police team went to the house and arrested the suspect.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was constantly aggressive towards his mother and assaulted her for cash to buy drugs. Checks also showed he had 15 records for drug-related offences and three for other crimes.”

The suspect, who is being held under a four-day remand order, is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for causing grevious hurt.

Mohamad Fakhrudin advised those in a similar predicament to seek help from the authorities.

“There are many out there who are suffering in silence living with a child, spouse, sibling or parent who are hooked on drugs. Drug addiction is a horrible disease and it can wreak havoc in a household, especially when it involves aggression. More often than not, it only gets worse.

“Please come forward and lodge a report if you are in a quandary. Let us help you.”

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the police will organise an awareness campaign to assist those in such a predicament.