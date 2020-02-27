Man in Singapore stripped of PR status for violating quarantine

A MAN in Singapore has lost his permanent residency (PR) status after breaching a Stay-Home notice that was issued as a Covid-19 countermeasure.

The 45-year-old will also be barred from reentering into the island nation, said CNA quoting the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) yesterday.

The man had recently travelled to China and was issued the Stay-Home notice by the ICA upon his return to Singapore, requiring him to stay home for 14 days.

However, days later, the ICA’s calls were left unattended by the man, and checks at his home found that he was not there.

The man then tried to leave the country on Feb 23 via Changi Airport, prompting the ICA to take action and reject the man’s application for the renewal of his re-entry permit.

Singapore is battling the Covid-19, with 31 infected victims receiving treatment in hospitals, while another 63 others have already recovered, bringing the total number of infections to 93.