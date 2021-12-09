Man saves poisoned dog with coconut water, gets praised

A GOOD Samaritan hailed as a hero after saving a poor dog that was poisoned.

According to a post by Facebook user Apih McQuinn, the dog was foaming at the mouth and was shaking all over.

Apih wrote that he wasn’t a veterinarian, but he did his best to help.

The dog recently showed up at his house at 3.30am after being poisoned.

Apih subsequently cut down two coconuts to feed the sickly dog coconut water in hopes to flush out the poison.

“Even if it’s a dog, he is still a creation of Allah. It’s not my dog, and I’m not sure who it belongs to, then it came to me for help, maybe because it had been poisoned. So, I tried as much as I could as I’m not a veterinarian,“ he wrote.

And thanks to Apih’s compassion and care, the dog recovered swiftly.

Netizens were quick to take this opportunity and thanked Apih for his effort.