Masks return in North Korea in renewed fight against Covid-19

SEOUL: Masks have apparently made their return in North Korea in October, with the country’s public health experts advising people to don facial protection to guard against the possible resurgence of Covid-19, Yonhap news agency reported.

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), monitored in Seoul, on Sunday released photos of elderly people wearing masks while attending the previous day’s celebrations of the International Day of Older Persons.

The Korean Central Television also showed footage of university students in masks in its report on the 76th founding anniversary of Kim ll-sung University.

North Korea had earlier lifted all mask mandates, indoors or outdoors. Photos or broadcast footage from its state media in September showed maskless people at schools or large festivals.

On Sept 8, however, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un advised people to start putting masks back on in November, as immunity levels could fall along with the drop in temperature that time of year.

But about two weeks later, the KCNA reported that experts are recommending people protect their faces starting in October.

The North disclosed its first Covid-19 case on May 12 after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years and immediately declared a “maximum emergency” virus control system.

Then on Aug 11, Kim declared victory against the virus, saying Pyongyang’s anti-epidemic measures had successfully protected its people.-Bernama