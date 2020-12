KUALA LUMPUR: Three more suspects including the mastermind of the murder cum robbery case of a retired director of Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) Bukit Bandaraya, Bangsar on Sunday were arrested early on Tuesday.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said today that the among the trio was a 23-year-old suspect who is allegedly one of the two robbers who had confronted the victim, Dr Wan Hassan Wan Embong, 73 at his two-storey bungalow.

“The suspect also confessed to slashing the victim to death during the robbery. He has two past criminal records. With his arrest, the case is considered solved.” he said during a press conference at Bukit Aman.

He said the first arrest was made at 3.30am on Jalan Genting Kelang yesterday before another suspect was held an hour later at Air Panas, Setapak.

He said at 5am, the duo led police to the mastermind who had gone into hiding at an undisclosed location at Jalan Rinching, Semenyih.

Huzir said police learnt that four suspects were involved in Sunday’s robber where two broke into the victim’s house while the others kept watch and stayed in their getaway car.

He said police are looking for another man who colluded with the detained suspects.

The robbers were also involved in another robbery in Titiwangsa where they held up a 32-year-old engineer about an hour after breaking into Wan Hassan’s house.

Huzir said the latest arrest of the trio was a follow-up operation to the arrest of 10 men including a prime suspect at a condominium unit on Jalan Sultan Ismail here by KL police on Sunday.

The suspects who lived together in the rented apartment were all found to have previous criminal records for burglary, robbery and other crimes.

Dr Wan Hassan who was slashed in the face and neck with a sharp weapon died at his two-storey bungalow after being attacked by two armed robbers who had earlier broken in.

Wan Hassan and his wife had stepped out of their room to get a drink of water when they stumbled on the robbers. Wan Hassan had confronted the robbers and put up a fight when they demanded for cash and valuables while his wife, Sarifah Yusof, 70, a retired government school teacher managed to hide in a room.

She was slashed in her right hand by the robbers and was sent to hospital for treatment.

The robbers grabbed some valuables and escaped through a kitchen window of the house before pulling off the robbery at the engineer’s house.

The engineer and his family members who were gagged and tied up were unhurt in the incident.

Police urged those with information on Sugu a/l Thangarajoo@Abdul (MyKad : 930424-02-6177) to contact the nearest police station.