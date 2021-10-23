MBJB acts to prevent Stulang Laut Beach becoming alcohol drinking spot

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru City Council MBJB) will conduct a joint operation with police to ensure that the Stulang Laut Beach area, which is a recreational attraction, does not become a spot for alcohol drinking activities

Johor Bahru Mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman said this has been an ongoing problem for a long time, and the stretch of the beach is often littered with garbage and alcohol-drinkers peeing at the public place, making tourists uncomfortable with the polluted sight at the location.

“Drinking liquor in the area is an offence, and we can reprimand or detain them if they refuse to listen to the instructions of the authorities. So, with the joint operation with police, we want to ensure that Stulang Laut beach is not a place to drink alcohol,” he added.

Speaking to reporters after the Let’s Beautify Stulang Laut Beach gotong-royong programme today, Mohd Noorazam said besides monitoring with the police, the public is urged to cooperate and have the awareness to ensure the beach is always safe and clean.