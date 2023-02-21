MCMC to open investigation paper on Awesome TV

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is opening an investigation paper on local television channel Awesome TV over its news report which claimed that the number of civil servants will be reduced.

In a statement issued today, MCMC said the investigation will be carried out under Section 206 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for failure to comply with the conditions of its licence.

According to the commission, it had met with Awesome TV top management to obtain further clarification over complaints on the report.

“The investigation paper, when completed, will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,“ it said.

Yesterday, Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil was reported to have said that MCMC would hold a meeting with Awesome TV to seek clarification regarding the news report.

MCMC said it views seriously complaints from users and is committed to improving the level of compliance by individual Content Application Service Provider (CASP-I) license holders so that the content posted reflects the culture, identity and norms of the society.

“Every complaint received will be examined based on the provisions of the law and regulationsm as well as the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP),” it said. -Bernama