KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has allocated RM4.5 million this year to help single mothers, especially those affected by the implementation of the total lockdown or Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0.

State Welfare, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi said a total of RM100,000 was allocated for each state constituency to help the group.

“We have completed distributing the first RM50,000 in the first phase, and will start distribution for the second phase after June,“ she told reporters after visiting the vaccination centre at the Al-Sultan Ismail Petra Mosque, Kubang Kerian, near here, today.

Elaborating further, Mumtaz said the state government was also committed to ensuring that every group affected by the MCO would also receive assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic period in the country.

She said among others, the state government also provided an allocation of RM20,000 for assistance to orphans.

“Meanwhile, a contribution of basic necessities worth RM50 will be given to the heads of families earning daily incomes under Bantuan Jejak Amal Covid Komuniti.

“In addition, a total of RM10,000 for the second series of Bantuan Cakna Hawa, namely for women with low incomes earning a daily salary, will be distributed to each state constituency after June,“ she added. — Bernama