KANGAR: The Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) has set up various online platforms to facilitate Muslims in the state pay tithes during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail said through the SnapNPay application, tithes on self or zakat fitrah, personal income, savings and gold could be paid by just scanning the QR code or just clicking the browser button.

In a statement today, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin who is also MAIPs president said besides that payment could also be made via bank transfer to MAIPs account: Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad - 090 100 100 552 90; or using Maybank2u and CimbClicks.

Payment could also be made via MAIPs’ website once the financial process exchange (FPX) system is implemented.

In addition, payment could also be made at the drive-thru counters set up at three locations, he said adding that MAIPs is still maintaining the payment via the 102 amil or tithe collectors appointed statewide. -Bernama